Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Trimmed by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

SMFG opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

