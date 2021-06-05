AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

