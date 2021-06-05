Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,972,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

