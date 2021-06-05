Axel Mr Schwan Sells 25,931 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

