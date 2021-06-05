Bill Burns Sells 5,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00.

ZBRA opened at $516.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

