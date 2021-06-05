Bill Burns Sells 5,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00.
ZBRA opened at $516.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
