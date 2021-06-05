Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,396 shares of company stock worth $393,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

