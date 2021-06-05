Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

