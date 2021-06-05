Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NOVA stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

