Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

