Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $425.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.