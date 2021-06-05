AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Head-To-Head Contrast

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIA Group and FBL Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $50.36 billion 3.05 $5.78 billion N/A N/A FBL Financial Group $732.27 million 2.03 $72.51 million $3.73 16.35

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIA Group and FBL Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FBL Financial Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

FBL Financial Group has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given FBL Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FBL Financial Group is more favorable than AIA Group.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A FBL Financial Group 13.03% 6.02% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FBL Financial Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats AIA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. It also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

