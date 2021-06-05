Contrasting Sotera Health (SHC) & Its Rivals

Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sotera Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

This table compares Sotera Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million -$38.62 million 66.05 Sotera Health Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 41.89

Sotera Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health. Sotera Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sotera Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sotera Health Competitors 92 389 535 15 2.46

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sotera Health beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

