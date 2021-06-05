Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $128.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

