Oppenheimer Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $110.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

