Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

