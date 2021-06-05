United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 18,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,354,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

