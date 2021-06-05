Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.20

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 11479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $661.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

