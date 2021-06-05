Barclays Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to “Overweight”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

