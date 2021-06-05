Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 4,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

