$589.78 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $589.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million.

Shares of CW stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $115,104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

