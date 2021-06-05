Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.59. 7,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 454,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

