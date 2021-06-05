Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $780.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

