Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.78

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.78 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129.18 ($1.69), with a volume of 52936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -37.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.24.

In related news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

