Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 167.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 85,283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth about $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 42.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 318,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

