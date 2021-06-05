Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLV. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $348,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $61.92 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06.

