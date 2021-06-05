Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,165 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,319. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $261.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

