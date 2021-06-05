Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,050,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

