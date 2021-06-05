Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 345.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

