Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD opened at $90.09 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $98.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.