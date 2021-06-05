Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

