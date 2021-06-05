Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.