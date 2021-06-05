Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 430 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,870.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

