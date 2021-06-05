Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,068 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $226,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.