Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 463,146 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.