Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Franklin Electric worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,005,441. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.