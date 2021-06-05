PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 186,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PHYL opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.