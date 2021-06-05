Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.22% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

