Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,183 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

VCEL stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.34 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

