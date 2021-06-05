Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 414 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

