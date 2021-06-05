Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NCA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

