Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

SAVE stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

