Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

