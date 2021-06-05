Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LTC Properties worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

