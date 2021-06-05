Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Shares of KNTE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,314,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

