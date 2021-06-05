Mizuho Upgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to “Buy”

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,051,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $186,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

