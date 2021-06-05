NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NBTB stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

