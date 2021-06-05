Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,725 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,909,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

