Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $993,000 Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $913.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

