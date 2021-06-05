Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $126.96 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,089. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.