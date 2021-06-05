Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

